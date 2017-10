×

Fun, golf, games, food and drinks, prizes and more at the beautiful Ironwood Golf Course in Sussex, Wisconsin! The Great Irish Open is held every September. For those that have played before you know how much fun this is and for new players, it's a great way to meet some good folks who are both good and bad golfers! Wormburners, shanks, hooks, and the occasional great shot all make it a fun-filled day. On top of that, we raise funds to support Irish Music . . .how cool is that! Proceeds go towards the Ward Irish Music Archives' effort in preserving Irish Music.