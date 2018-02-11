Enuff Z’nuff w/Sacred, Well Known Strangers and Dreamhouse: A Benefit for the St. Anthony Project Homeless Shelter

A collaborative effort of Capuchin Community Services and Heartland Housing, Inc., the St. Anthony Project aims to expand services that support Milwaukee’s poor, homeless and hungry. Proceeds from this benefit concert will support the St. Anthony Project’s plan to expand apartment units managed by Heartland Housing, improve challenges with St. Ben’s Clinic for Medical and Care Management, provide an indoor gathering space for meal guests, provide computer access for job application and community resources, among other services imperative to Milwaukee’s at-risk population.

The Benefit Concert Lineup includes performances by:

Enuff Z’nuff

Sacred

Well Known Strangers

Dreamhouse