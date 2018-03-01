Start the month-long celebration leading to St. Patrick's Day with a Guinness Beer Dinner at the Three Lions Pub!

Only $45 per ticket includes:

- A complimentary pint of Guinness Blonde to start the evening

- 4 beers from the Guinness portfolio

**beers to be featured include**

Guinness Original

Originally brewed as the XX Version of their porter. A rounded flavor, bitter and sweet with a dry finish.

Guinness 200th Anniversary Export Stout

Inspired by the brewing logs of 1817. Complex but smooth and mellow with a sweet chocolate flavor.

Foreign Extra Stout

The prominent Guinness enjoyed in Africa and Asia. A full-bodied palate of roast and fruity character.

Antwerpen Stout

First brewed in 1944 for export from Dublin to Antwerp. Full-bodied, complex, roasted coffee flavor with bitter chocolate, licorice, molasses and dark fruit.

- 4 delicious house-made courses (menu to come)

- prizes and giveaways

Pre-reservation is required.

A deposit of $15.00 (+tax) is required to save your seat for the dinner. The remainder of the payment will be collected the night of the dinner. A tip is not included in ticket price.