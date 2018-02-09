GuthrieUNCOVERED A unique interpretation of The Music of Woody Guthrie

Curated by Johanna Rose | Produced by David Ravel

Nickel&Rose • Painted Caves • Klassik • Peter Mulvey • Abby Jeanne • Jordan Davis (Space Raft) • Hello Death • Kendra Swanson • Chicken Wire Empire • Bo&Airo • Caley Conway • Grasping at Straws • Josh Evert (The Fatty Acids) • Ernest Brusubardis IV • Viktor Brusubardis • Sugar Ransom • Ruth B8r Ginsburg

About GuthrieUNCOVERED curator Johanna Rose:

Upright bass player Johanna Rose was born and raised in Milwaukee and started playing upright bass when she was nine years old. In 2016 Johanna Rose started a duo project with Carl Nichols called Nickel&Rose. Johanna can also be found playing in the bluegrass band, Thistledown Thunders, as well as the seven piece, all women folk rock group, Ruth B8r Ginsburg. Johanna is also the co-organizer of Arte Para Todos and Riverwest FemFest.