Guys and Dolls

Milwaukee Repertory Theater 108 E. Wells St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202

Event time: Tuesdays - Thursdays: 7:30 pm Fridays: 8:00 pm Saturdays: 4:00 pm and 8:00 pm Sundays: 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm

This celebrated musical comedy follows two small-time gamblers as they pursue love and luck, from the heart of Times Square to the cafes of Havana., Cuba. It’s no surprise that it tops Entertainment Weekly ’s list of “Greatest Musicals of All Time,” as this granddaddy of American musicals has it all – show-stopping numbers, a timeless story, and some of the best show tunes ever, including “Luck Be a Lady,” “A Bushel and a Peck,” and “Sit Down, You’re Rockin’ the Boat.” It’s a sure bet you’ll leave the theater with a smile on your face!

All performance times and ticket prices are subject to change, visit www.MilwaukeeRep.com for up to date information.

Price: Tickets start at $30. To purchase tickets, visit: www.MilwaukeeRep.com

Milwaukee Repertory Theater 108 E. Wells St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
