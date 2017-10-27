Hallowee Cover Show

It’s one of Halloween’s silliest but most entertaining traditions: Each year members of the local music scene get in the holiday spirit but dressing up as some of their favorite artists and paying tribute to them with covers sets. This show at Cactus Club features some fun selections. Members of The Sleepwalkers and Bad Wig will do a Superdrag tribute set, Brat Sounds will pay homage to the Misfits and The Ramones, some players from Madison will do a Go Gos’s set, and members of Calliope and Airo Kwil will perform as a group called Madonnavanna. If you don’t get your fill at this show, an unrelated bill at Linneman’s Riverwest Inn on Saturday, Oct. 28 will feature tribute to Hank Williams and Patsy Cline, The Undertones, The Damned and The Knack.