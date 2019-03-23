Handbuilding with Clay (ages 4–7)

Charles A. Wustum Museum of Fine Arts 2519 Northwestern Ave., Racine, Wisconsin 53404

Saturdays, March 23– April 13, 9:00 – 10:30 am

Instructor/Artist: Mallory Olesen Willing

Have fun sculpting and learning all the basic techniques of working with clay.

Fee: $62 RAM Members; $77 Non-Members

Online registration closes three days before class begins. You may also register by calling RAM's Wustum Museum at 262-636-9177, from Tuesday through Saturday, 10:00 am - 4:30 pm.

Charles A. Wustum Museum of Fine Arts 2519 Northwestern Ave., Racine, Wisconsin 53404
Education, Visual Arts, Workshops / Classes / Groups
262.636.9177
