Harry Potter Pub Trivia
Three Lions Pub 4515 N. Oakland Ave., Shorewood, Wisconsin 53211
Calling all witches, wizards, and muggles! Join us for a "Quiztacular" Harry Potter trivia night at the Three Lions Pub!
Hosted with Quizmaster Trivia. Enjoy some mystical drink specials and spell bounding dishes. Cash/Gift Card prizes for the first, second & best-dressed team.
Trivia will start at 7:00 PM sharp. There will be no pre-reservations available. Be aware, this is a popular quiz event so please arrive early to get your team's seats. Cheers!
Info
Three Lions Pub 4515 N. Oakland Ave., Shorewood, Wisconsin 53211 View Map
Misc. Events, Today in Milwaukee, Trivia