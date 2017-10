×

Places can be deceiving. Where grass and treesnow grow, once were scenes of unspeakable horror — killing fields where morethan 2 million people were murdered before the creation of concentration camps. Holocaustby Bullets documents thislesser-known side of the Holocaust with videotaped eye witnesstestimonies. This powerful exhibit showcases Father Patrick Desbois andYahad-In Unum’s historic undertaking to ensure that these victims won’t beforgotten.

• 2.2 million Jews and Roma executed byNazi mobile killing units

• 1,893 execution sites in 7 countriesidentified

• 4,714 videotaped eyewitnesstestimonies.

Free and open to the public

Appropriate for high school students and older

Location: Atrium of the Helfaer Community Service Building

1360 N. Prospect Avenue

Hours:

Monday- Thursday: 10 am – 5 pm (open until 7pm on April 20 andMay 18)

Friday: 10 am – 3 pm

Sunday: 12 pm – 4 pm

Saturday: Closed