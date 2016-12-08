Home School Art Methods

Schauer Arts Center 147 N. Rural St., Hartford, Wisconsin 53027

Event time: 11:00 am - 12:00 pm

Learn about different art methods used in the art world. Like a traditional art classroom, we will learn about various art techniques and artist, and create projects following comprehensive lesson plans. Students will get the chance to create as well as learn about art in an enriching environment. INSTRUCTOR: Tricia Hohnl LOCATION: Creative Arts Studio

Price: $120 10 WEEKS INCLUDES SUPPLIES

Info
Schauer Arts Center 147 N. Rural St., Hartford, Wisconsin 53027
Visual Arts, Youth/Teens
