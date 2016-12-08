Home School Drama

Event time: 2:30-4:00 PM

Students will learn about the three basic tools that actors use: voice, body, and imagination. Use warm-up activities to strengthen your acting tools and participate in theater games that help build self confidence and enable you to connect with others who share your interest in Theatre Arts. This class includes a FREE final presentation for family and friends. INSTRUCTOR: Therese Burazin LOCATION: Schauer Center, Lodge

Price: $60 6 CLASSES