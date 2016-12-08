Home School Drama
Schauer Arts Center 147 N. Rural St., Hartford, Wisconsin 53027
Event time: 2:30-4:00 PM
Students will learn about the three basic tools that actors use: voice, body, and imagination. Use warm-up activities to strengthen your acting tools and participate in theater games that help build self confidence and enable you to connect with others who share your interest in Theatre Arts. This class includes a FREE final presentation for family and friends. INSTRUCTOR: Therese Burazin LOCATION: Schauer Center, Lodge
Price: $60 6 CLASSES
Youth/Teens