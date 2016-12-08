Improv 101

Schauer Arts Center 147 N. Rural St., Hartford, Wisconsin 53027

Event time: 4:30 pm - 5:30 pm

Students will learn the art of improvisation - “Making things up on the spot.” Participate in activities in which you have to think quick on your feet and develop scenes that let your imagination go wild. Learn how to play off of others’ ideas and how to include basic story elements into various scenarios. This class includes a FREE final presentation for family and friends. INSTRUCTOR: Therese Burazin LOCATION: Schauer Center, Lodge

Price: $48 6 CLASSES

Schauer Arts Center 147 N. Rural St., Hartford, Wisconsin 53027
