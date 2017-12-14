In the Northern Lights Theater: The Colors of Christmas

Google Calendar - In the Northern Lights Theater: The Colors of Christmas - 2017-12-14 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - In the Northern Lights Theater: The Colors of Christmas - 2017-12-14 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - In the Northern Lights Theater: The Colors of Christmas - 2017-12-14 20:00:00 iCalendar - In the Northern Lights Theater: The Colors of Christmas - 2017-12-14 20:00:00

Potawatomi Hotel & Casino 1721 W. Canal St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53233

The Colors of Christmas

Starring: Peabo Bryson, Marilyn McCoo & Billy Davis Jr., Ruben Studdard and Jody Watley

Thursday, December 14 at 8 p.m.

The Northern Lights Theater

Price: $80/$75/$70

Experience an unforgettable holiday with The Colors of Christmas at The Northern Lights Theater inside Potawatomi Hotel & Casino.

Info
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino 1721 W. Canal St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53233 View Map
Concerts
Google Calendar - In the Northern Lights Theater: The Colors of Christmas - 2017-12-14 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - In the Northern Lights Theater: The Colors of Christmas - 2017-12-14 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - In the Northern Lights Theater: The Colors of Christmas - 2017-12-14 20:00:00 iCalendar - In the Northern Lights Theater: The Colors of Christmas - 2017-12-14 20:00:00