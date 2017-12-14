In the Northern Lights Theater: The Colors of Christmas
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino 1721 W. Canal St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53233
The Colors of Christmas
Starring: Peabo Bryson, Marilyn McCoo & Billy Davis Jr., Ruben Studdard and Jody Watley
Thursday, December 14 at 8 p.m.
The Northern Lights Theater
Price: $80/$75/$70
Experience an unforgettable holiday with The Colors of Christmas at The Northern Lights Theater inside Potawatomi Hotel & Casino.
