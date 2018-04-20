Jack White w/ Mattiel

etiring The White Stripes certainly hasn’t hurt Jack White’s brand any. With his many side projects and, more recently, his solo albums the singer-guitarist has continued to enjoy the kind of “rock legend in progress” cache otherwise reserved almost exclusively for Dave Grohl. On his latest album, though, White sets out to remind listeners he isn’t exclusively into rock and the blues. Boarding House Reach is colored with splashes of soul, funk and hip-hop, and while not all of it works beautifully, it’s clear that White is having a blast. It’s his most purely entertaining album since the White Stripes called it a day.