Jane's Walk Ballroom Block Party

Milwaukee is a much larger city than most realize, but there’s a natural tendency for residents to stay confined to the areas and neighborhoods they know. Now in its fourth year, Jane’s Walk MKE is trying to change that by gathering groups of people to explore the city together on a series of more than two dozen community-led neighborhood walks, tours and bike rides throughout the month of May. Highlights include walks down Villard Avenue, Jones Island, Sherman Park, Lincoln Park, Lindsay Heights and the 30th Street Industrial Corridor. The month will kick off with this Ballroom Block Party at Turner Hall Ballroom from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., featuring art, music, Milwaukee trivia, food and drink, photo opportunities and displays from neighborhood organizations. For more information, visit JanesWalkMKE.org.