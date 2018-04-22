Jazz Unlimited Jazz Jam-Steve Smith Quartet & Scholarship Winners (1pm)

April 22nd (Sunday): Jazz Unlimited Open Jam with the Steve Smith Quartet returns to the Packing House! - Jeff Stoll (keyboard), Joe Zarcone (drums), Steve Smith (vocals), and Travis Drow (trumpet). In addition, some of the 2018 Scholarship winners will also be attending! 1 pm - 4 pm 900 East Layton Avenue, Milwaukee, WI 53207 $5 All money collected at the Door goes to the Jazz Unlimited Scholarship Fund. We are a 501(c)(3) organization, which makes all donations tax deductible. htt p://www.JazzUnl imitedMKE.org

Yo u may stay up to date with the Jazz Unlimited events at https://www. facebook.com/pg /JazzUnlimitedM KE.org/events