Jewelry: Ages 14+ Up /8 Weeks /Tuesday evenings 6:15-8:30pm

Class meets Tuesday evenings, March 12th through April 30th, 6:15 - 8:30pm

Instructor/Artist: Toby Prioletta

Learn soldering, sawing, shaping and mounting: the basic elements of jewelry design, in this multi-level class. Advanced students will learn casting, forming and smithing. Additional supplies may be purchased from the instructor. Must be 16 years and older.

Fee: $137 RAM Members; $171 Non-Members

Online registration closes three days before class begins. You may also register by calling RAM's Wustum Museum at 262-636-9177, from Tuesday through Saturday, 10:00am-5:00pm. Class is held at the Wustum Museum, 2519 Northwestern Avenue, Racine.