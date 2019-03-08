Jim Jefferies is one of the most popular and respected comedians of his generation, entertaining audiences across the globe with his controversial, belief-challenging, and thought-provoking comedy. He was recently named one of the top 5 touring comedians in the world.

Currently, you can see Jim starring in his third Netflix comedy special Jim Jefferies: This Is Me Now. Performing at the Eventim Apollo in London, he unapologetically keeps it real when he opens up about the challenges of being a single father, reflects on the time someone tried to unsuccessfully extort him for money with a sex tape and the weirdest gig he’s ever played.

Additionally, March 2018 marked the premiere of season 2 of Jim’s eponymous Comedy Central series, The Jim Jefferies Show. As a strong voice in late night, the weekly series features Jim traveling across the globe to tackle the top news stories and controversial issues of the day. In addition to the series, Jim also continues to head up the weekly podcast series, The Jim Jefferies Show Podcast, co-hosted by Forrest Shaw. The podcast, from Comedy Central’s Podcast Network, includes interviews and discussions with a variety of guests discussing current news and politics, as well as providing a more in-depth focus on the topics and opinions featured on the television series – with less filters.

Last summer, his international standup tour, The Unusual Punishment Tour, kicked off to rave reviews and has extended with new dates both nationally and internationally through 2018. He also released his fifth major stand up special in seven years, Freedumb. The special was Jim’s second to air on Netflix, and followed the huge success of the first, Jim Jefferies: BARE, in which he delivered a now iconic routine on guns and gun control in the United States.

In addition, Jim created, wrote, produced, and starred in the critically acclaimed FX series Legit, which ran for two seasons and has since gained a cult following. He has also appeared in the films Killing Hasselhoff and Punching Henry.

Jim currently lives in Los Angeles.