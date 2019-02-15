Joe Pug
The Back Room at Colectivo 2211 N. Prospect Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
A singer-songwriter whose songs offer an updated version of the country-folk archetypes made famous by Bob Dylan and John Prine, Joe Pug’s rise has been as improbable as it has been impressive. For the moment, he has it figured out: Just write the songs that have to be written, play them for anybody who will listen, tour as if you had no home. Don’t miss his return to The Back Room this February!
