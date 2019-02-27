John Maus w/Apollo Vermouth
Turner Hall Ballroom 1040 N 4th St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53203
When John Maus wasn’t playing keyboards for Animal Collective, Panda Bear, and Haunted Graffiti, he was writing and recording his own hermetic, experimental, and oftentimes misunderstood compositions. Drawing on artists like David Bowie, Scott Walker, and Joy Division, Maus’ swollen, distorted, and unabashedly strange sound is more or less reviled by any and all music critics within earshot.
