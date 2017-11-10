Jonathan Burks Band w/ Heidi Spencer & the Rare Birds and Lyric Advisory Board

× Expand Jonathan Burks Band

Milwaukee’s Jonathan Burks could be a convincing country singer if he could keep a straight face. Needless to say, he can’t. For years the wisecracking songwriter has been releasing sly, funny records about his vices and musings. His latest, Getting High, is less alcohol-obsessed than some of its predecessors, but his wayward lyrics remain as sharp as ever, frequently recalling Beck during his ’90s slacker days. Throughout the record, Davis Cusma assists Burks on tuba, trumpet and trombone, further accentuating the album’s boozy, Dylan-on-a-bender vibe.