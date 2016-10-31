Event time: 7pm Wednesdays

Do you like music? Do you like bingo? Then you're going to LOVE Jukebox Bingo at Kelly's Bleachers MKE!

DJ Mike Tischer shuffles the hits off great playlists, and bingo players find the songs on specially printed cards. First one to get a BINGO wins! Over $100 in prizes weekly! Sing, dance, shout, laugh - it's all part of the fun!

Wednesday Nights at 7:00pm

Price: FREE!