June at Juneau (3pm)

The City of Festivals is getting even busier this summer with a new addition to Milwaukee’s lineup of outdoor events. Hosted by Beer Me. Waukee, June at Juneau takes place the first four Saturdays in June at Milwaukee’s historic Juneau Park, located within a short walk from Downtown Milwaukee and overlooking Lake Michigan. June at Juneau brings together music lovers, beer lovers, shoppers and foodies for a day of fun in the open air. This event will offer a beer garden, a marketplace for shopping, live music from some of Milwaukee’s favorite bands, a variety of food trucks as well as local restaurants and a great time for all. June at Juneau takes place from 3-9 p.m. on June 1, June 8, June 15 and June 22. This event is free and open to the public. Come, bring your friends and let’s celebrate the start of a great summer in Milwaukee! For more information, visit www.juneatjuneau.com

Live music

June 1st - Joe Wray 5:30pm-8:30pm

June 8th - Wire and Nail 5:30pm-8:30pm

June 15th - Ian Ash/The Last Bees 5:30pm-8:30pm

June 22nd - Coming Soon