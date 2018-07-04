Kesha @ Summerfest

× Expand Photo credit: Olivia Bee Kesha w/ Savoy Motel @ The Rave, Thurs., Oct. 19 at 8 p.m.

For a time it seemed Kesha would never even get to release a new album. After the divisive pop singer came forward with accusations of sexual assault and emotional abuse against her longtime producer, Dr. Luke, she launched a legal campaign to free herself from her contract with Sony Music. She lost that battle but won the P.R. war: Dr. Luke has been all but blacklisted from the music industry, while Kesha was free to release a new album on her own terms, and it’s far and away her best. Nodding to classic rock ’n’ roll, soul and country and featuring guest spots from Dolly Parton, the Dap-Kings Horns and Eagles of Death Metal, her 2017 album, Rainbow, proved what an electric presence Kesha can be when given the chance to sing on her own terms.