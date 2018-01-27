Kevin Heffernan & Steve Lemme of Broken Lizard Comedy Group

You know them from films like Super Troopers & Beerfest. In their two man live show, Heffernan & Lemme perform stand up, tell funny stories about the making of their movies and sometimes even drink a beer with the audience — Beerfest style! The show has it all from two of your favorite Broken Lizard members. In the end, you’re guaranteed to see everything that’s funny about a fat man sharing a stage with a little bitty fella.

KEVIN HEFFERNAN (“Farva” in Super Troopers and “Landfill” in Beerfest) & STEVE LEMME (“Mac” in Super Troopers and “Fink” in Beerfest) are 2 members of the Broken Lizard Comedy Group and creators of films such as Super Troopers, Beerfest, Club Dread & The Slammin’ Salmon.