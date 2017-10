On Friday, October 13th, Café Hollander Downer is hosting a very special Kwaktoberfest Bierfestival! Celebrate with fellow bier lovers and international Belgian bier legend, Jack Van Antwerpen of Brouwerij Bosteels.

The street fest kicks off with bier, food, fun & games at 4pm, with a string quartet, courtesy of ACA Music & Entertainment, playing from 5-9pm. And every hour, Hollander's bier pros will be sabering Deus Bottles! Don’t try this at home — but do come watch & drink!

Learn more >> http://tiny.cc/vilyny