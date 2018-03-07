Kyle Kinane is an internationally touring comedian who has appeared on “@Midnight,” “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon,” “Conan,” “Workaholics,” “This Is Not Happening,” “Not Safe with Nikki Glaser” and “Comedy Bang! Bang!” He is featured as a recurring character on Netflix’s “Love” and is playing a series regular on “Those Who Can’t” on TruTV. He can be heard as a character voice in various animated programs such as “Regular Show,” “Adventure Time,” “Lucas Bros. Moving Co,” “Aqua Teen Hunger Force,” “Bob’s Burgers,” “TripTank” and “The Life and Times of Tim.” His third Comedy Central special, “Kyle Kinane’s Loose in Chicago,” was met with widespread acclaim up it’s October 2016 release and topped Paste Magazine’s list of best stand-up specials.