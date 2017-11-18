Ladies Night Out

While the guys are away, the ladies will... DRINK!

That's right ladies, we are hosting a night out for all those "Widows" during the opening weekend of deer hunting! Grab your girlfriends and join us for an evening of wine tasting, delicious small plates, live music, raffle prizes and of course lots of laughter!

Begin the evening with a complimentary glass of Pink Party Champagne upon your arrival. Followed by samples of 7 different wines with 3 stations and food pairings throughout.

Wines being featured during the evening includes:

CALLIE COLLECTION PINOT GRIGIO

Central Coast, California

CALLIE COLLECTION CHARDONNAY

Central Coast, California

CALLIE COLLECTION FRESH RED BLEND

Central Coast, California

CHATEAU STE MICHELLE SAUVIGNON BLANC

Columbia Valley, Washington

TORRES 5G GARNACHA

DO Campo de Borja, Spain

TRAPICHE MALBEC

Mendoza, Argentina

DRUMHELLER CABERNET SAUVIGNON

Columbia Valley, Washington

**Discount pricing on glasses and bottles will also be available for your favorites during the evening!

Live music from local musician, Joe Wray, will enhance the evening along with raffle prizes such as a 1.5-liter bottle of Columbia Valley Cab Sauv. We also have an inkling that some inticing English Men will also be behind the bar that evening as well. ;)

Pre-registration is encouraged and early sign-up is beneficial with low pricing followed by a gradual increase.

Sign up by Nov. 11th - $30.00

Sign up between Nov. 12th & Nov. 17th - $37.00

Sign up on the day of the event, Nov. 18th - $45.00

With any questions please contact sandy@threelionspub.com