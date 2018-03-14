Lectures At The Lighthouse - The Milwaukee Mafia w/ Gavin Schmitt

Milwaukee’s Sicilian underworld is something few people speak about in polite company, and even fewer people speak about with any authority. Everyone in Milwaukee has a friend of a friend who knows something, but they only have one piece of a giant puzzle. The secret society known as the Milwaukee Mafia has done an excellent job of keeping its murders, members and mishaps out of books. Until now.

From the time Vito Guardalabene arrived from Italy in the early 1900s, until the days the Mob controlled the Teamsters union, Milwaukee was a city of murder and mayhem. Gavin Schmitt relies on previously unseen police reports, FBI investigative notes, coroner’s records, newspaper articles, family lore and more to bring to light an era of Milwaukee’s history that has been largely undocumented and shrouded in myth. No stone is left unturned, no body is left buried.

ADMISSION

At the Door: $10 | Seniors/Students with IDs: $5 | Members: FREE

LOCATION

North Point Lighthouse (East Side)

2650 N Wahl Ave in Lake Park