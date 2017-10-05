Let's Have A "Firkin" Good Time!

THE FIRKIN IS BACK AT THE THREE LIONS!

Experience the unique taste of a German cast ale being tapped Thursday, October 5th at 7:00 PM.

What is a Firkin ... "of course, cask beer is “alive” with active working yeast, and therefore changing constantly from that fact alone, but other forces are at work, too. Cask beer is not filtered⎯another huge difference. There is also an absence of the prickly, acidic carbon dioxide rush as one drinks the beer, resulting in a softer, gentler beverage."

We are teaming up with Sprecher Brewery to bring the Firkin back to the pub and kicking it off with the tapping of their OKTOBERFEST FIRKIN!

Get in early to get the best deal

7:00PM - 7:20PM

$2 Tulips of Oktoberfest

7:20PM - 7:40PM

$3 Tulips of Oktoberfest

7:40PM - 8:00PM

$4 Tulips of Oktoberfest

Also, enjoy some Sprecher sampling and swag during the Oktoberfest Tapping event as well!