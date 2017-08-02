The Lettermen: A Christmas Special

Event time: 3:00 - 5:00 pm & 7:30 - 9:30 pm

Three young men in letter sweaters burst onto the music scene in 1961 with "The Way You Look Tonight." Twenty million records and over 10,000 sold-out concerts later, The Lettermen continue touring, romancing audiences around the world with each note of every song. This special holiday show will warm your heart, combining holiday classics with Lettermen favorites like "Put Your Head on My Shoulder," "Hurts So Bad," and more!

Price: TICKETS $38 · $34 Student w/ID $19/$17