LGBTQ Progress Awards 2018

to Google Calendar - LGBTQ Progress Awards 2018 - 2018-08-09 17:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - LGBTQ Progress Awards 2018 - 2018-08-09 17:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - LGBTQ Progress Awards 2018 - 2018-08-09 17:30:00 iCalendar - LGBTQ Progress Awards 2018 - 2018-08-09 17:30:00

Get Tickets Here

1451 Renaissance Place 1451 N. Prospect Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202

The Shepherd Express and Cream City Foundation are excited to celebrate LGBTQ progress in Milwaukee on Thursday, August 9, 2018 at 1451 Renaissance Place!

$1 of every ticket sold will be donated to Diverse and Resilient and 10% of all proceeds during the night will go directly to the Cream City Foundation. With your support, we can make great strides in Milwaukee and beyond!

TICKETS:

Individual Ticket: $50

Half Table (4 seats): $180 ($45/seat)

Full Table (8 seats): $360 ($45/seat)

**Limited seating available**

5:30-6:15pm       Socializing and cocktails

6:15-7:00pm       Dinner – Catered by Tall Guy and A Grill (Vegan option available)

7:00-8:00pm       Awards Presentation

See a list of this year's award winners.

Info
1451 Renaissance Place 1451 N. Prospect Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202 View Map
Benefits / Charity
Get Tickets Here
to Google Calendar - LGBTQ Progress Awards 2018 - 2018-08-09 17:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - LGBTQ Progress Awards 2018 - 2018-08-09 17:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - LGBTQ Progress Awards 2018 - 2018-08-09 17:30:00 iCalendar - LGBTQ Progress Awards 2018 - 2018-08-09 17:30:00