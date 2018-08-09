LGBTQ Progress Awards 2018

The Shepherd Express and Cream City Foundation are excited to celebrate LGBTQ progress in Milwaukee on Thursday, August 9, 2018 at 1451 Renaissance Place!

$1 of every ticket sold will be donated to Diverse and Resilient and 10% of all proceeds during the night will go directly to the Cream City Foundation. With your support, we can make great strides in Milwaukee and beyond!

TICKETS:

Individual Ticket: $50

Half Table (4 seats): $180 ($45/seat)

Full Table (8 seats): $360 ($45/seat)

**Limited seating available**

5:30-6:15pm Socializing and cocktails

6:15-7:00pm Dinner – Catered by Tall Guy and A Grill (Vegan option available)

7:00-8:00pm Awards Presentation

