LGBTQ Progress Awards 2018
1451 Renaissance Place 1451 N. Prospect Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
The Shepherd Express and Cream City Foundation are excited to celebrate LGBTQ progress in Milwaukee on Thursday, August 9, 2018 at 1451 Renaissance Place!
$1 of every ticket sold will be donated to Diverse and Resilient and 10% of all proceeds during the night will go directly to the Cream City Foundation. With your support, we can make great strides in Milwaukee and beyond!
TICKETS:
Individual Ticket: $50
Half Table (4 seats): $180 ($45/seat)
Full Table (8 seats): $360 ($45/seat)
**Limited seating available**
5:30-6:15pm Socializing and cocktails
6:15-7:00pm Dinner – Catered by Tall Guy and A Grill (Vegan option available)
7:00-8:00pm Awards Presentation