Event time: March 2-19

A deviously delicious Broadway and Hollywood sci-fi smash musical, LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS, has devoured the hearts of theater-goers for over 30 years.

Meek floral assistant Seymour Krelborn stumbles across a new breed of plant he names "Audrey II"--after his coworker crush. This R&B-singing carnivore promises unending fame and fortune to the down-and-out Seymour as long as he keeps feeding it-- BLOOD. Over time, Seymour discovers Audrey II's out-of-this-world origins and intent towards global domination!

Suggested for mature audiences

One of the longest-running Off-Broadway shows, LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS, the charmingly tongue-in-cheek musical has been produced worldwide to incredible success.

Price: TICKETS Adult – $25 Senior (60+), Student, and Military Personnel – $23 Child (12 and under) – $12.50 Groups of 15 or more – $18 Value Nights (March 2 and 8) – $12.50 Evenings at 7:30 PM, Saturday Matinee (March 18) at 3 PM, Sunday Matinees at 2 PM Online sales close 1 hour prior to performance. Tickets may be purchased at Box Office window until showtime.