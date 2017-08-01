LIVE @ the Lakefront: River Rhythms: Reverend Raven & The Chain Smokin' Altar Boys (5:30pm)
Discovery World 500 N. Harbor Drive, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
Event time: 5:30-9pm
Held RAIN or SHINE, LIVE @ the Lakefront will feature some of the finest original musical talent in the outdoor Rotary Amphitheater at Discovery World. With the stage overhanging Lake Michigan, sponsors and guests will enjoy sunset shows right on Milwaukee’s lakefront, all complimented by Bartolotta’s renowned food and beverage service.
Info
Discovery World 500 N. Harbor Drive, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202 View Map
Live Music/Performance