Live @ Peck Pavilion: Free Entertainment Returns to the Marcus Center’s Peck Pavilion July 5-August 25

Live @ Peck Pavilion returns to the Marcus Center for the Performing Arts grounds this summer. The season will run from July 5 through August 25 with each day of the series featuring a different program focus. Optimist Theatre: Shakespeare in the Park returns Peck Pavilion from July 5-21 with their presentation of King Lear featuring local favorite Jim Pickering in the title role. New to Live at Peck this year is Tribute Band Thursday. All events in Peck Pavilion are free and open to the public.

Live @ Peck Pavilion will feature the following:

Sunday Afternoon Concerts at 2 pm.

Tuesday Evening DanceMKE .

Thursday Lunch Concerts .

Tribute Band Thursday.

Peck Flicks on Friday Nights.

Celebrate the close of the Live at Peck Pavilion series on Saturday, August 25 from 2 pm-10 pm with a celebration of the music, food and culture of the Caribbean Islands. Featuring international artists Adonis Puentes and the Voice of Cuba Orchestra as well as local favorites De La Buena, the day will feature kids activities, art vendors and more!

Complementing the Live at Peck Pavilion season are additional community partner events that include:

July 26-Milwaukee Ballet: Ballet Beat

July 28-TRUE SKOOL Block Party

August 11-12- Morning Glory Craft Fair

August 25-26-Milwuakee Fringe Festival

Marcus Center’s Peck Pavilion features fixed seats in a covered pavilion along the beautiful Milwaukee Riverwalk. Events are presented rain or shine.

More details for all the events for the Live @ Peck Pavilion series are available at www.MarcusCenter.org. All performances are free and open to the public. Food and beverage will be available for purchase for all events from Sazama’s River’s Edge Patio. No carry in food or beverages are allowed.