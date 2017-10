×

Traditional 17th century Baroque Still Life paintings are adorned with objects that range widely from daily household items to luxury goods; these highly detailed, jewel-like paintings were often imbued with religious and allegorical symbolism that spoke to broader cultural interests.

Many modern and contemporary artists have looked to this era for inspiration, including celebrated Sheboygan Falls-based glass artist Beth Lipman. Laurie Winters, Executive Director of the Museum of Wisconsin Art, will explore the influence of the still life tradition on Lipman’s work as well as the history and evolution of the genre.

Join Jewish Museum Milwaukee for the last segment of Local Lives, National Voices, an engaging four-part series highlighting and celebrating individuals with local roots making an impact in a diverse range of artistic arenas on a national level.