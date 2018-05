Locust Street Festival: Outside Stage: Chris Haise Band (1pm), Paladino (2pm), Sam Llanas Band (3:30pm), Joseph Huber Band (5pm), Another One (6:30pm), Inside Stage: Conundrum (1:30pm), Jazz Cabbage (3pm), Reckless & Darlene (4:30pm), Cullah (6pm), Armchair Boogie (8pm)

Linneman's Riverwest Inn 1001 E. Locust St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53212