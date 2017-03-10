Los Lobos w/Paul Cebar Tomorrow Sound

Google Calendar - Los Lobos w/Paul Cebar Tomorrow Sound - 2017-04-07 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Los Lobos w/Paul Cebar Tomorrow Sound - 2017-04-07 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Los Lobos w/Paul Cebar Tomorrow Sound - 2017-04-07 00:00:00 iCalendar - Los Lobos w/Paul Cebar Tomorrow Sound - 2017-04-07 00:00:00

Turner Hall Ballroom 1040 N 4th St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53203

Event time: 8pm

A Cabaret Seated & Standing show with

Los Lobos

plus special guest Paul Cebar

Friday, April 7

Early Entry Doors 6:30PM / Doors 7PM / Show 8PM

Turner Hall Ballroom

Become an eMember – Buy Early and get the Best Seats!

The powerhouse mix of rock, Tex-Mex, country, folk, R&B, blues and traditional Spanish and Mexican music, Los Lobos, returns to Turner Hall Ballroom. “We’re a Mexican American band, and no word describes America like immigrant. Most of us are children of immigrants, so it’s perhaps natural that the songs we create celebrate America in this way.” — Los Lobos

Info
Turner Hall Ballroom 1040 N 4th St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53203 View Map
Live Music/Performance
Google Calendar - Los Lobos w/Paul Cebar Tomorrow Sound - 2017-04-07 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Los Lobos w/Paul Cebar Tomorrow Sound - 2017-04-07 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Los Lobos w/Paul Cebar Tomorrow Sound - 2017-04-07 00:00:00 iCalendar - Los Lobos w/Paul Cebar Tomorrow Sound - 2017-04-07 00:00:00