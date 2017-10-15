Los Sonidos Unidos: A Milwaukee Benefit Concert for Mexico and Puerto Rico

While the president continues to cover for his slow response to the crisis and insist that Hurricane Maria wasn’t “a real catastrophe,” even as it claimed the lives of dozens and left almost the entire island of Puerto Rico without necessities like power and clean water, good Samaritans around the country are doing their part to help out. Milwaukee has responded with this benefit concert for Mexico and Puerto Rico, which will feature music from the Latino Arts Strings Program (a band with members of De La Buena), Bahia Bombazo with the Pandanza Dance Company and Cache, as well as good from local restaurants Cubanitas, Café el Sol, Antigua Latin Café and WWBIC Coffee with a Conscience. Entry is a donation of $20.