Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real

Can you guess which famous musician California songwriter Lukas Nelson is related to? Hint: He’s a long-haired country legend with a fondness for a harvestable recreational drug and prominent ties to Farm Aid, a festival that the younger Nelson and his band Promise of the Real have played that festival. At his father’s request, Lukas took up guitar at a young age, and now fronts this group, which over the years has built up a reputation of their own in outlaw country circles (they also backed Neil Young on his 2015 album, The Monsanto Years). Last year Concord Music released the group’s self-titled album, which peaked at number 2 on the country charts. It featured guest vocals from Lady Gaga; Nelson and his band also appear in an upcoming remake of the movie musical A Star Is Born, which will star Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper.