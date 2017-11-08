Major Vistas at the Jazz Estate

This will be Major Vistas first visit to The Jazz Estate - Milwaukee's historic music venue - and their only performance this year in the MKE area!

website: http://majorvistas.com/

facebook: https://www.facebook.com/majorvistas/

bandcamp: https://majorvistas.bandcamp.com/

twitter: https://twitter.com/majorvistas

jazz estate: https://jazzestate.com/

“The talented and eclectic trio of musicians that make up Major Vistas are combining forces to make some of the most fresh and inventive original music...”

Mike Weiser: Keyboards

Chris Bucheit: Guitars

Geoffrey Brady: Drums