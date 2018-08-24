Margarita Fest - August 2018
Milwaukee Athletic Club 758 N. Broadway, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
Margarita Festival 2018
SAVE THE DATE: Tickets go on sale Mon, June 18 at 11 a.m. | Follow updates on Facebook
It’s Margarita Madness! Shepherd Express is hosting TWO Margarita Festivals this summer. The second event will be hosted on Friday, August 24 from 5pm-9pm at the Milwaukee Athletic Club.
Sample from Milwaukee’s best margarita-makers, vote on your favorite, and we'll crown a winner at the end of the night. Competition will be stiff! Stay tuned for a list of restaurant competitors.
- VIP tickets (5-9 p.m.): $50
- GA tickets (6-9 p.m.): $30
Tickets include entry to the event and margarita samples from your favorite bars and restaurants, with awesome live entertainment (to be announced)! Food and full-sized drinks will be available for purchase. VIP tickets include an extra hour of tasting as well as a muffin tin to hold the numerous tasty margs you will be sampling.
This is a 21+ event.
Interested in becoming a vendor or sponsor? Email Rachel@shepex.com.