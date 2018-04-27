Mark Farina w/Annatomic + Surge

One of the true pioneers of house music, DJ Mark Farina got his start in Chicago, where he held a long residency at Smart Bar and laid the groundwork for a new style of dance music dubbed “mushroom jazz,” a cool fusion of acid jazz, downtempo and Chicago house. In the early ’90s, he moved to San Francisco, where he helped lay the seeds for the Bay Area’s modern downtempo scene. Unlike many of the electronic innovators of his era, Farina hasn’t slowed down in recent decades. In 2016, he released the eighth installment of his Mushroom Jazz compilation series, and he continues to run the esteemed record label Great Lakes Audio Recordings.