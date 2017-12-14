Mark Olson (Jayhawks) and Ingunn Ringvold on Tour in Support of 'Spokeswoman of the Bright Sun"

On Tour in Support of 'Spokeswoman of the Bright Sun"

Mark Olson surfaced as a songwriter of note when The Jayhawks emerged crossing post-punk with “new” country in a genre we now call ‘Americana’. Olson later formed the much loved Original Harmony Creekdippers along with a caravan of guests who were responsible for a series of truly remarkable albums including My Own Jo Ellen and Mystic Theatre.

Olson re-appears after a three year hiatus accompanied by his wife and musical collaborator Ingunn Ringvold to deliver “Spokeswoman of the Bright Sun”. The couple live in Joshua Tree, California and the album was written and recorded at their home. From the opening song the listener is greeted by Olson’s trademark wistful vocals and Ringvold’s harmonies which create the feeling of intimacy.

“Spokeswoman of the Bright Sun” is a lyrical and poetic album. Filled with gently strummed guitars, dulcimer, bass and mellotron the ambience is spacious and reflective and demonstrates Ringvold’s skills with string arrangements. This new album finds Mark Olson in a seemingly philosophical frame of mind. The relaxed and contemplative feel of the record asks big questions if its listeners. There is an economy about the album. Songs are short, uncomplicated yet inventive and without ever breaking sweat have that certain something that reflects the intimate and relaxed atmosphere in which they were recorded. The gentle hazy psychedelic country flavor of these songs leave you with the feeling that Olson, despite his musings, has found what life is all about.