Master of Puppets (Metallica tribute) w/Toxic Metropolis (Rage Against the Machine tribute)

Event time: 9pm

SUNDAY MAY 28TH-TWO BANDS-MASTER OF PUPPETS(METALLICA COVER BAND) and TOXIC METROPOLIS OPENING (RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE COVER) 9PM-$3.50 CORONA’S, CORONA LIGHTS AND MODELO’S. NO COVER! METALLICA TICKET GIVEAWAY AT MIDNIGHT!

Price: no cover