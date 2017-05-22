Master of Puppets (Metallica tribute) w/Toxic Metropolis (Rage Against the Machine tribute)

Paulie's Pub and Eatery 8031 W. Greenfield Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53214

Event time: 9pm

SUNDAY MAY 28TH-TWO BANDS-MASTER OF PUPPETS(METALLICA COVER BAND) and TOXIC METROPOLIS OPENING (RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE COVER) 9PM-$3.50 CORONA’S, CORONA LIGHTS AND MODELO’S.  NO COVER!  METALLICA TICKET GIVEAWAY AT MIDNIGHT!

Price: no cover

