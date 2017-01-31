Max and the Invaders (2pm)

Kochanski's Concertina Beer Hall 1920 S. 37th St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53215

Event time: 2pm

Join us for our first Matinee show at KOCHANSKI's CONCERTINA BEER HALL! 

Sunday, February 12th at 2pm

Celebrating not only Valentine's Day but also Beth's Birthday too! 

Come down for an afternoon of fun! 

All ages with parent or guardian! 

Just $7 at the door! 14 years and under get in FREE! 

Free CD to the first 30 people through the door! 

Free Birthday Cake while it lasts! 

We play 2 big sets from 2pm to 5pm

Price: $7

Info
Kochanski's Concertina Beer Hall 1920 S. 37th St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53215
Live Music/Performance
