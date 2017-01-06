Mayhem w/Inquisition & Black Anvil
Turner Hall Ballroom 1040 N 4th St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53203
Event time: 7pm
Mayhem
Performing the black metal classic album “De Mysteriis Dom Sathanas” in its entirety for the first time ever
with special guests Inquisition, Black Anvil
Tuesday, January 24
Doors 6PM / Show 7PM
Turner Hall Ballroom
One of the most influential and groundbreaking bands in the history of Black Metal, MAYHEM comes to Turner Hall for their blazing full throttle live show. Don’t miss the legendary pioneers of the Black Metal scene this winter with special guests Inquisition and Black Anvil live in Milwaukee.
Turner Hall Ballroom 1040 N 4th St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53203
