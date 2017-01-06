Mayhem w/Inquisition & Black Anvil

Event time: 7pm

Mayhem

Performing the black metal classic album “De Mysteriis Dom Sathanas” in its entirety for the first time ever

with special guests Inquisition, Black Anvil

Tuesday, January 24

Doors 6PM / Show 7PM

Turner Hall Ballroom

One of the most influential and groundbreaking bands in the history of Black Metal, MAYHEM comes to Turner Hall for their blazing full throttle live show. Don’t miss the legendary pioneers of the Black Metal scene this winter with special guests Inquisition and Black Anvil live in Milwaukee.