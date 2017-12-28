Metalachi & Beatallica w/Camel Tow Truck

Metalachi regins as the world’s premier heavy metal mariachi band, known for their explosive live shows and mariachi covers of legends like Judas Priest, Iron Maiden, Ozzy Osbourne and Alice In Chains. For their return to Milwaukee, they team up with Beatallica, a live mash-up of two of history’s greatest bands (The Beatles and Metallica) for one amazing night of theatrics, fine musicianship and heavy metal glory.