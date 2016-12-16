Michelle Wolf w/Rebecca O'Neal

Event time: 8pm

Michelle Wolf

with special guest Rebecca O’Neal

Saturday, January 14

Doors 7PM / Show 8PM

Turner Hall Ballroom

Michelle Wolf is a NY-based writer, actor and standup comedian and one of the fastest rising comedic talents in the city. She currently works as an on-air contributor and writer for Comedy Central’s The Daily Show with Trevor Noah. Prior to joining The Daily Show, Michelle was a writing supervisor and performer on Late Night with Seth Meyers, where she also made her late night television debut as a comic in July 2014. She has also made a number of appearances on Comedy Central’s @Midnight and appeared on Louis CK’s Horace and Pete