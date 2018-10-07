MICHELLE WOLF has quickly become one of the most influential voices in the comedy landscape as she continues on the path of a breakout year, with the Village Voice calling her “the voice comedy needs right now” and The Daily Beast declaring, “Michelle Wolf is the future of stand-up comedy.” She recently served as the executive producer, writer, and host of the critically-acclaimed variety sketch series “The Break with Michelle Wolf” on Netflix. Previously, she made international headlines as the much buzzed-about headliner of the 2018 White House Correspondents Dinner.